Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes $9.57 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after buying an additional 186,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 38,456 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

