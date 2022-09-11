Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0022 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $741,778.17 and $388,063.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official website is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

