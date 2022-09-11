Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00290428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031320 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

