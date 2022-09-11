Graviton (GRAV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $18,014.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Graviton

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

