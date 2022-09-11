Graviton Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $9,230.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

