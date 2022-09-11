Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $793,369.64

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $793,369.64 and $2.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00780870 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015177 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Gravity Finance Coin Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
