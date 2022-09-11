Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $793,369.64

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $793,369.64 and $2.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

