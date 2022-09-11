Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTPS opened at $32.25 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

