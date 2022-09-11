Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS GTPS opened at $32.25 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
