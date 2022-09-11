Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Green Thumb Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 185.84%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 67.36%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Green Thumb Industries Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million $75.44 million 31.88 Green Thumb Industries Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 1.29

Green Thumb Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

