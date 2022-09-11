Greenline Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

