Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847,444 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,697,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHR opened at $50.53 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.