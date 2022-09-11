Greenline Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.