Gregory Sessler Sells 670 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $61,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

