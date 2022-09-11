Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.57

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.57 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.70). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 34,691 shares changing hands.

Gresham Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £122.19 million and a PE ratio of 14,650.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.45.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

