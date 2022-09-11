Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0109 (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.52 million and $40,862.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,378,571 coins and its circulating supply is 415,725,539 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

