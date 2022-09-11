Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 651.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 342,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Price Performance

Grifols Company Profile

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

