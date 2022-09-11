Grimm (GRIMM) Price Tops $0.0012

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 431.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Grimm has a market cap of $74,083.84 and $9.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars.

