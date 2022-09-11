Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0652

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $127,276.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.95 or 0.08149971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00178504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00289244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00720897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00604164 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

