GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

