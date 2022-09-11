GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

