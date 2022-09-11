GSK plc Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GSK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

