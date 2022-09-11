Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Gulden (NLG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $112.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

