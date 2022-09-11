Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.34. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 69,866 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 8.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
