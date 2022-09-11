Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.34. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 69,866 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

