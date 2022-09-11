Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFIGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.34. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 69,866 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

