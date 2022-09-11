GXChain Tops One Day Volume of $5,712.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $48.93 million and $5,712.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012929 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

