GYEN (GYEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $34,612.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $34,612.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN (CRYPTO:GYEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

