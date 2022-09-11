H Allan Dow Purchases 3,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $550.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.85. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Software by 88.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.