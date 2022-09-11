H Allan Dow Purchases 3,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $550.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.85. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Software by 88.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
