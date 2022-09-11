Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $281,983.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token (HAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

