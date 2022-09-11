Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $740,614.94 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

