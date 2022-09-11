Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 43.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE HAL opened at $29.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.