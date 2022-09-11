HaloDAO Reaches Market Cap of $71,473.83 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $71,473.83 and $5,963.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 160.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00776825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014500 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019846 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000296 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.