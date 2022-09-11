Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

HALO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

