Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Handshake has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $63,497.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.25 or 0.08033696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00174062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00283340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00734499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00594009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 527,270,679 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

