Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0580 on Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Handy has a market cap of $33.40 million and $371,458.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Handy

HANDY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

