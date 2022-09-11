HAPI Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HAPI

HAPI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

