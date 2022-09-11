happy birthday coin (HBDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11,900.20

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. happy birthday coin has a market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
happy birthday coin Profile
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for happy birthday coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for happy birthday coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.