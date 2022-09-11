Harding Loevner LP Buys 931 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.