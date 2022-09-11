Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,953 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $44.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

