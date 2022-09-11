Harding Loevner LP Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 328.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $18,310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,645,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,075,000 after buying an additional 180,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

