Harding Loevner LP Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,909 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $350,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

