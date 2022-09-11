Harding Loevner LP Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,877,000 after purchasing an additional 176,922 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.3 %

RGA stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

