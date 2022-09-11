Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 299,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,504,935 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

