Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $273.41 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $273.41 million and $28.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00160355 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00094084 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,598,782,557 coins and its circulating supply is 12,542,621,557 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
