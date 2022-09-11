Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $44.33 or 0.00202624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $30.19 million and $3.44 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit “

