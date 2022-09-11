Hashgard Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $361,710.20 and $14,931.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.
About Hashgard
GARD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hashgard
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.