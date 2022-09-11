Hathor Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Hathor has a total market cap of $24.40 million and $582,836.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

HTR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 912,246,016 coins and its circulating supply is 236,301,016 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.