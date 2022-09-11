Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $83,226.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.67 or 0.07987140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00174225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00283958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00733369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00595652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,545,915 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

