Haven Protocol Trading Up 5.6% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $80,104.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.47 or 0.08187115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00179318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00290807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00728975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00604706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,544,184 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

