Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $802.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

