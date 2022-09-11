HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTN stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

