Head to Head Analysis: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 13.96% 4.24% 1.66% Thunder Mountain Gold -305.51% -135.65% -61.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 0.72 $140.60 million $0.13 6.04 Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 5.33 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Gold and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

