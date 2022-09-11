Head to Head Comparison: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Integrity Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.83%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Integrity Applications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.27 $4.13 million ($0.76) -30.20 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Applications.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Integrity Applications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Integrity Applications

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.